Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Denny’s (DENN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Denny's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Denny's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

4/15/2021 – Denny’s is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Denny’s had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $18.00.

3/18/2021 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/16/2021 – Denny's was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/9/2021 – Denny's was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.03. 413,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,877. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

