Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $620.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $604.97 and a 200 day moving average of $513.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.