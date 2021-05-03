Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $943,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $108.86 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

