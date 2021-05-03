Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 13,784.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 289,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $168.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

