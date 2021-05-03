Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 968 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $172.25 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

