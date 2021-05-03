Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after buying an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

