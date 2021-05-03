Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.