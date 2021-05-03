Wedbush Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $540.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $552.88 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $553.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.68 and its 200 day moving average is $467.92. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

