Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3,667.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 274,974 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 288.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 101,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 360.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,205,000 after purchasing an additional 285,346 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

