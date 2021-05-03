WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

