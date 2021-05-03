Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,918 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.