Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $254.77 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

