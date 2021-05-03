Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $100.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

