Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $100.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.