WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Hits $782.05 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. WazirX has a market capitalization of $782.05 million and $104.23 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00004679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.14 or 0.01190031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00737144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.94 or 1.00171004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.