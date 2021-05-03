WazirX Achieves Market Capitalization of $808.02 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $808.02 million and $75.67 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00286853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.01119344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.00733761 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,930.40 or 1.00114143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.