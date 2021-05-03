Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Short Interest Up 44.0% in April

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,932,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $22,168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 739,727 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 656,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WDR opened at $24.98 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

