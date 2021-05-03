W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.000-20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.38 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS.

Shares of GWW opened at $433.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.17 and its 200 day moving average is $394.06. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.27 and a 12-month high of $452.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.58.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

