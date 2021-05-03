Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. Vuzix’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vuzix stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Vuzix has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $32.43.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

