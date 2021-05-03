VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.16

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 1058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $609.22 million, a PE ratio of 466.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

