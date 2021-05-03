Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

