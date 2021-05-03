VITE (VITE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.25 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. VITE has a market capitalization of $110.72 million and approximately $24.25 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00130619 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,013,976,866 coins and its circulating supply is 481,405,755 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.