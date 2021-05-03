Virtu Financial (VIRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

