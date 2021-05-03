Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Virtu Financial worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 170,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

