Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $29.69. 55,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,730. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

