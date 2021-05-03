Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VFF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,155. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.80 million, a P/E ratio of -217.76 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

VFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

