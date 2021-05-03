Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

