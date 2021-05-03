Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and $2.25 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

