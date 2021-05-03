Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of VOG stock opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

