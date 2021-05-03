Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce sales of $291.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $256.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 4,171,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,448. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,606.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,876 shares of company stock worth $2,217,669. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

