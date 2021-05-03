Versant Capital Management Inc Has $34,000 Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZO. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

