Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Up 7.1%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.40. 46,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 796,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $377,350. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

