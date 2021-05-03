Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.33. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

VZ stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

