Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,973. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

