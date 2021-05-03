Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Veritex has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $81,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.