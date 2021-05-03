Veritaseum Market Capitalization Achieves $41.61 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for about $19.36 or 0.00033344 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $41.61 million and approximately $27,360.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00071635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00073834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.31 or 0.00899710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.31 or 0.09731343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00099103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00046589 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

