Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $51.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6,242,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

