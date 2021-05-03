Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 735,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

VRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA opened at $11.10 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $373.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 20,905 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $213,021.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,254.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $1,986,189.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,145,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,751,186. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.