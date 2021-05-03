Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 3,383 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 603.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 123,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 106,235 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

