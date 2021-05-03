Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 649,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 76,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

