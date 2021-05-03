Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.31. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

