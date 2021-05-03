Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $254.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.