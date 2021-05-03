Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $282.45 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $182.79 and a one year high of $325.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

