Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $20.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

