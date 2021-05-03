Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,800 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,378.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Varta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Varta stock opened at $146.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.69. Varta has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $146.54.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

