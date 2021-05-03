Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is McLean Asset Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,688. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $136.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.