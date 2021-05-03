Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.