Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 94.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,909,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $284.65 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

