Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.09.

