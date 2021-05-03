Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is HM Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HM Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $223.17. 5,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,629. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.09.

