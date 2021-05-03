Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Trimmed by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.